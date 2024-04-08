Harare Buildings Deemed Death Traps, Mayor Announces Plans for Closure and Revamp

In a recent statement, Jacob Mafume, the Mayor of Harare, expressed grave concerns about the safety of several buildings in the capital, describing them as “death traps” due to their dilapidated state. This announcement came in the wake of a tragic incident where a building collapsed in the heart of Harare’s central business district, leading to the death of Yolanda Hodzi from Norton and injuring six others. The collapse occurred at the intersection of Chinhoyi and Bank Streets, casting a shadow over the structural integrity of buildings in the area.

The cause of the collapse remains a mystery, with ongoing investigations attempting to unravel the details of the incident. Mayor Mafume, in an interview with NewsDay, extended his condolences and apologies to the victims and their families. “We are sorry for the tragedy,” he stated, underscoring his deep sorrow over the unfortunate event. He revealed that the city had issued warnings about the precarious condition of several buildings just weeks prior to the collapse.

In response to this disaster, the mayor announced a plan to inspect buildings throughout the capital with the intention of closing those that fail to meet safety standards. Additionally, there will be a push for the refurbishment of buildings to prevent such tragedies in the future. “We will inspect them with a view to close those that do not meet standards and give a timeline to revamp the buildings so that in future we do not record such tragedies,” Mafume explained.

The Harare City Council (HCC) is also contemplating action against property owners of dilapidated structures. Last week, Hosiah Chisango, the town clerk of Harare, issued a stern ultimatum to owners, demanding the renewal or regeneration of their properties. This includes repairs, refurbishments, or repainting to ensure the buildings are not a hazard to public health or safety.

Chisango emphasized the legal requirements for building maintenance, citing model building by-laws concerning the state of buildings and their occupancy. The notice outlined several prohibitions for building owners, including allowing their properties to become health hazards, sources of pollution, unsightly disfigurements, or in any other way offensive to the community.

This move by the city authorities aims to address and mitigate the risk of future incidents and ensure the safety and well-being of Harare’s residents and visitors. The tragedy has sparked a broader discussion about building safety standards and the need for rigorous enforcement to protect public safety.