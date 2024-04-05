Zimbabwe Introduces New Currency “ZiG” in Bold Economic Move

Zimbabwe has launched a new currency, named the “ZiG,” marking a significant shift in its monetary policy, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mushayavanhu announced today. The introduction of the “Zimbabwe Gold” currency comes as a strategic move to stabilize the nation’s economy, offering denominations in 1, 2, 5, 10, 50, and 100 for notes, along with coins valued at half and a quarter ZiG. This new currency structure is designed to facilitate transactions across all economic sectors.

With immediate effect, the conversion from the current Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL) to ZiG will begin, as per Mushayavanhu’s directives. Banks are now tasked with initiating this process. A 21-day window has been established for Zimbabweans to exchange their ZWL notes for the new ZiG currency, underscoring the government’s commitment to a seamless transition.

Mushayavanhu emphasized the inclusivity of the ZiG, which will coexist with other currencies in Zimbabwe’s monetary system. This approach aims to stabilize and diversify the country’s financial landscape. Reassuring the public, Mushayavanhu stated, “I don’t believe in taking people’s money,” highlighting the intent to preserve public trust during this period of change.

The RBZ has set the interbank rate for April 5, 2024, as the standard for converting ZWL balances to ZiG, promising a fair transition for all stakeholders. Further enhancing financial transparency and fighting illicit activities, the governor also declared that individuals possessing ZWL100,000 in notes are required to deposit them into banks starting Monday, with an obligation to disclose the source and purpose of these funds.

This introduction of the ZiG currency is a crucial step towards reinstating confidence in Zimbabwe’s national currency, anchoring it to the nation’s gold reserves. It represents a significant move towards economic stabilization and growth, leveraging Zimbabwe’s natural resources to ensure the new currency’s reliability and stability. The international community watches closely as Zimbabwe undertakes this ambitious monetary reform, eager to see its impact on the nation’s economic trajectory.

In a notable announcement, RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu clarified that the ZWL value does not equate to that of ZiG. Starting Monday, Zimbabwe dollar balances will be exchanged at a rate of Z$1 to ZiG 13,5686, a value derived from dividing the ZWL rate by today’s gold price.