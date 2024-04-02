Robbers Strike Epworth Clinic and School, Make Off with $18 000 USD

The valiant security guard, Takawira Mutamburiri (49), found himself at the forefront of this harrowing ordeal. Confronted by four shadowy figures clad in balaclavas and armed menacingly with iron bars, Takawira stood no chance against their aggression. Overwhelmed, he fell victim to their assault as they bound his hands and feet with shoelaces, rifled through his belongings, and callously relieved him of his Itel cellphone and a paltry sum of US$25.

With their entry secured, the marauders breached the sanctity of the clinic, shattering the screen door with their crude implements. Inside, they left chaos in their wake, ransacking rooms until they unearthed an unlocked safe containing US$5000 in cash, which they promptly seized.

Undeterred by their initial success, the perpetrators then set their sights on the Epworth Methodist Academy School. Employing brute force, they pried open the doors to both the administration offices and the headmaster’s domain. No corner was spared their scrutiny as they combed through the premises, eventually discovering a safe nestled within the headmaster’s quarters. Their plunder proved lucrative as they absconded with a staggering sum of US$13,000.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the unsettling turn of events. “Police are actively investigating two robbery incidents, one at the clinic and the other at the school in Epworth,” remarked Inspector Chakanza. “Upon the scene examination, a grinding blade was recovered, and the total value of the stolen goods stands at US$18,000.”

The brazen nature of these robberies has left the community reeling, with residents expressing concerns over the safety and security of their neighbourhood. As investigations continue, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to help bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent future incidents of this nature.